Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that another lockdown will not be imposed in the state, but added that certain restrictions will remain in place in containment zones, reported News18.

Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue instead of the previous timing of 8 pm to 5 am. Sunday curfew will also remain in place at least till August 8. The shutdown on Sundays may continue till July 31, The Times of India reported.

The guidelines, issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, said the curbs on movement of people and vehicles will continue in containment zones across Bengaluru. All the major markets in these zones will be sealed to avoid crowding. It further said that big markets in the state will be moved to large spaces or Agricultural Produce Market Committee yards.

The state government’s latest order also prohibits the use of gym equipment in open spaces and benches at public parks as a step to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to Mint.

“Lockdown is not the solution for controlling the spread of the pandemic,” Yediyurappa said in a 20-minute address to the state on Tuesday. “Resource mobilisation is equally important for a government to function. People need to get back to work since the economy is also very important.”

The Union health ministry’s Wednesday morning update showed that Karnataka has 71,069 coronavirus cases, including 44,146 active cases, 25,459 recoveries, and 1,464 deaths.

On July 18, Yediyurappa had directed private hospitals in the state to reserve 50% of their beds for coronavirus patients amid a sharp increase in the number of cases. He expressed concern about the deaths of coronavirus patients after being denied treatment by certain hospitals, and urged hospitals to show humanity towards patients.

A complete week-long lockdown was imposed in Bengaluru on July 14. Strict restrictions were also imposed in the Dakshina Kannada district. Last week, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu had said that coronavirus cases in the state may double within a month and that the next two months will be particularly challenging for the government in its fight against the health crisis.

