India on Wednesday recorded 37,724 new cases, taking the country’s tally to 11,92,915. The toll increased by 648 to 28,732. The overall count includes 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,049 recoveries. The Indian Council of Medical Research said 3,43,243 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Passengers arriving on international flights at the Delhi Airport must go through seven days of institutional quarantine “at their own cost”. After the institutional quarantine, those arriving from other countries will have to remain in home quarantine for a week.
Nearly 15% of India’s population may have developed antibodies against Covid-19, according to an analysis by a private laboratory. The facility, Thyrocare, on Tuesday shared the data from its 60,000 antibody tests conducted across 600 locations over 20 days.
The vaccine against the coronavirus being developed at the Oxford University in the United Kingdom is likely to arrive in India by November and will be worth around Rs 1,000, said the Indian company collaborating with the British experts.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government has decided to conduct sero-survey every month. This will be done from the 1st till 5th every month. Results of a serological survey done between June 27 and July 10 has revealed that 23.48% of the participants developed antibodies that indicate they may have been infected by the coronavirus.
The Centre extended work from home guidelines for Information Technology and business process outsourcing companies till December 31.
Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, 69, died of the coronavirus late on Tuesday. He is the first legislator from Bihar to die of the infection. The state has seen an alarming rise in cases in the last few days.
Under the new ‘Unlock’ guidelines in Karnataka, night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue instead of the previous timing of 8 pm to 5 am. Sunday curfew will also remain in place at least till August 8. The shutdown on Sundays may continue till July 31.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday cautioned that the coronavirus situation in the country is expected to “get worse before it gets better”. The US is the worst-hit country due to the pandemic with a case count of 38,99,211 cases, including 1,41,995 deaths and 11,82,018 recoveries.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.48 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.15 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 84.29 lakh people have recovered so far.