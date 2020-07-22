The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong and Snapdeal have to ensure that the country of origin is displayed on imported products sold on their platforms, PTI reported. The Centre in an affidavit said the directive is in line with the Legal Metrology Act and Rules.

The affidavit was filed in response to a public interest litigation seeking direction to the government to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce platforms.

Ajay Digpaul, the standing counsel for the Centre, also told the bench of Justices DN Patel and Prateek Jalan that it is the duty of states and Union Territories to enforce the rules. Digpaul said that the legal metrology officials of the concerned state or Union Territory take action in case of violations.

“The necessary advisory/ direction to all e-commerce entities with a copy to the Controller of Legal Melrology of all States/UTs have been issued to ensure the compliance of the provisions of the Act and Rules,” the affidavit said.

New rules for e-commerce companies

The Centre is likely to notify this week the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, to apply to all e-commerce retailers, whether registered in India or abroad, if they offer services to Indian consumers, The News Minute reported on Tuesday. Apart from displaying country of origin on their products, the retailers will have to appoint a grievance officer, who will have to acknowledge any consumer complaint within 48 hours of receiving it and resolve it within one month.

E-commerce companies have also been forbidden to impose cancellation charges on customers, unless similar charges are also borne by the retailer itself. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday that e-commerce firms will face penal action for non-compliance with any of the new regulations.