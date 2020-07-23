Coronavirus: First vaccinations unlikely before early 2021, says WHO expert
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again tested positive.
Meanwhile, several states in India on Wednesday extended lockdowns in an effort to control the increasing spread of coronavirus cases as India’s tally neared the 12-lakh mark. India on Wednesday recorded 37,724 new cases, taking the country’s tally to 11,92,915. The toll increased to 28,732.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.5 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.20 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 85.88 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
8.25 am: With over 4,13,000 cases, California reports the highest number of infections in any US state, surpassing New York, according to AFP.
7.35 am: The United Nations General Assembly decides to let leaders across the world to send videos instead of physically gathering in September, reports Reuters. “Each Member State, observer State and the European Union can submit a pre-recorded statement of its Head of State, Vice-President, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Vice-Minister, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall ... after introduction by their representative who is physically present,” according to the decision.
7.33 am: Ohio governor orders masks to be worn inside businesses, reports Reuters.
7.29 am: Brazil registers daily record of nearly 68,000 new cases, says the health ministry.
7.28 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again tested positive, AFP reports citing his office. He will extend his two-week quarantine and suspend upcoming travel plans
7.12 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research approves a second rapid antigen test kit, reports Hindustan Times. Developed and manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions, it is the first Indian made test kit to be approved. The test, named Pathocatch Covid-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit, It will be immediately available for orders and will be priced around Rs 450.
7.10 am: Nagaland reports 54 new cases. With this, the state’s total count is now 1,084, says Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
7.09 am: Jharkhand’s tally rises to 6,682 with 439 fresh infections, reports PTI. The toll in the state is now 64 with three more fatalities.
7.07 am: Assam records 972 fresh cases, taking its tally to 27,744. The toll rises to 56 with two new deaths.
7.06 am: A World Health Organization expert says the first use of a vaccine against Covid-19 cannot be expected before early 2021, reports Reuters. “We’re making good progress,” says Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme. “Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated. And we need to be fair about this, because this is a global good. Vaccines for this pandemic are not for the wealthy, they are not for the poor, they are for everybody,” he said.
7.03 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India on Wednesday recorded 37,724 new cases, taking the country’s tally to 11,92,915. The toll increased by 648 to 28,732. The overall count includes 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,049 recoveries. The Centre said recovery rate of coronavirus patients has crossed 63% after a record 28,472 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.
- Several states in India on Wednesday extended lockdowns in an effort to control the increasing spread of coronavirus cases as India’s tally neared the 12-lakh mark. In Manipur, a complete lockdown would be imposed for 14 days from July 23. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a six-day shutdown in the Valley, except for Bandipora district, from Wednesday evening. Bhopal will also be under lockdown from July 24 to August 3.
- Nearly 15% of India’s population may have developed antibodies against Covid-19, according to an analysis by a private laboratory. The facility, Thyrocare, on Tuesday shared the data from its 60,000 antibody tests conducted across 600 locations over 20 days.
- The vaccine against the coronavirus being developed at the Oxford University in the United Kingdom is likely to arrive in India by November and will be worth around Rs 1,000, said the Indian company collaborating with the British experts.
- Maharashtra recorded 10,576 new cases in a day on Wednesday. This is the state’s highest single-day rise so far. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,37,607. This includes 1,87,769 recoveries and 12,556 deaths. The count in Delhi rose to 1,26,323 with 1,227 new cases, and that of Tamil Nadu went up to 1,86,492.
- The Delhi High Court asked the University Grants Commission to clarify if final year examinations can be conducted based on multiple choice questions, assignments and presentations. The court was hearing a petition filed against the Delhi University’s decision to hold open book exams for final year undergraduate students during the coronavirus outbreak.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.48 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.15 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 84.29 lakh people have recovered so far.