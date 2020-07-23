India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 additional deaths. With this, the country’s tally rose to 12,38,635 and toll stood at 29,861. There are 4,26,167 active cases, and 7,82,606 patients have recovered so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said till a vaccine is introduced, the country will have to fight “vigorously against the coronavirus”, adding that “development works also have to be carried forward with full force”. He made the remarks during foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Manipur Water Supply Project.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the condition of health facilities in the state. “You have seen the bad state of hospitals in Bareilly and Gorakhpur,” she tweeted. “In Lucknow, the chief minister, who makes statements about health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them.”
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to the AYUSH Ministry to develop a standard Yoga protocol to enhance coronavirus resistance among people.
Glenmark’s drug, Favipiravir, speeds up recovery among mild and moderate Covid-19 cases, the pharmaceutical company said while announcing results of phase three clinical trials on Wednesday.
National carrier Air India on Wednesday slashed monthly allowances of its employees who earn a monthly gross salary of over Rs 25,000 by up to 50%. The order, effective from April 1, said that the employees’ basic salary and the allowances associated with it, such as house rent and industrial dearness benefits will stay the same.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said movement of people will be restricted in Bhopal during 10-day lockdown, which starts from July 25.
The family members of a coronavirus patient in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday allegedly set an ambulance on fire after his death at a hospital. After the man’s death, a crowd assembled at the hospital and began throwing stones at the building. Some of them allegedly attacked members of the hospital staff.
The United Nations on Wednesday decided that world leaders will not travel to New York to attend the annual meeting of the General Assembly in September amid the coronavirus crisis and can instead submit recorded messages. The General Assembly meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the UN will take place on September 21.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.5 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.20 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 85.88 lakh people have recovered so far.