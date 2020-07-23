Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday denied news reports that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Bachchan, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, actor daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the contagion, and were hospitalised.

“This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!” Bachchan said in a tweet after a TV channel claimed that he has recovered from the virus.

The Bachchans are currently under treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

Times Now regrets the error. The news stands withdrawn.

#Breaking | @SrBachchan refutes reports of being tested negative for COVID-19.



Kajal with details. pic.twitter.com/LSLOllFkKj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 23, 2020

India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths. With this, the country’s tally reached 12,38,635 and toll stood at 29,861. But 7,82,606 people have recovered.

