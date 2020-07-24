Coronavirus: US tally crosses 40 lakh, WHO says three worst-hit nations can ‘deal with’ pandemic
The United States recorded 76,570 new cases and 1,225 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. With this, the country’s tally is now over 40 lakh. India, on the other hand, registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths on Thursday. With this, the country’s tally is now 12,38,635 and toll stood at 29,861.
The World Health Organization said that the US, Brazil and India, which are all suffering fast rises in coronavirus cases, can still “deal with” the pandemic, as they are “powerful, able, democratic countries who have tremendous internal capacities to deal with this disease”.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.54 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.31 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 87.59 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
7.27 am: As many as 18,388 people have arrived to Jaipur till now from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, says Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal. Two more flights from Bishkek and one each from Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Doha will come to Jaipur between July 25 and August 4.
7.26 am: All international tennis tournaments, including the Shanghai Masters and WTA Finals, in China have been cancelled.
7.24 am: South Africa has the highest number of infections on the continent with 4,08,052 cases and 5,940 deaths, reports AFP.
7.22 am: Donald Trump scraps main Republican convention event due to coronavirus. ‘It’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flare-up in Florida,” says Trump. “To have a big convention it’s not the right time.”
7.21 am: A study in Brazil finds no benefit of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 patients, reports AFP.
7.11 am: The tally in Assam reaches 28,791 with 1,047 more cases and the toll climbs to 70 with four new fatalities.
7.07 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 additional deaths. With this, the country’s tally rose to 12,38,635 and toll stood at 29,861. There are 4,26,167 active cases, and 7,82,606 patients have recovered so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that till a vaccine is introduced, the country will have to fight “vigorously against the coronavirus”, adding that “development works also have to be carried forward with full force”.
- A total of 84 security and fire services personnel tested positive for the coronavirus at the Raj Bhavan premises in Chennai, the official residence of the Tamil Nadu governor. A statement said none of them came in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials. Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 6,472 new cases and 88 deaths, taking the state’s total to 1,92,964 and the toll to 3,232.
- A senior delegation from Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development will travel to New Delhi in the coming weeks to develop new and rapid coronavirus tests in cooperation with their Indian counterparts. The delegation plans to test four different technologies for detecting coronavirus: sound waves, breathalyzers based on terahertz waves, isothermic identification and checking polyamino acids.
- Maharashtra reported 9,895 new cases of the coronavirus and 298 deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 3,47,253, including 12,854 deaths. Delhi, meanwhile, has recorded 1,27,364 cases and 3,745 deaths so far.
- Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan dismissed reports that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. The 77-year-old, admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, announced on July 11 that he has contracted the infection.
- A three-member central team, which visited Bihar to assess the coronavirus situation, on Wednesday warned that the state’s low testing rate may affect its case fatality rate – the number of deaths among the cases detected. The team asked health authorities to keep a weekly tab of the case fatality rate to improve the state government’s preparedness.
- The United Nations on Wednesday decided that world leaders will not travel to New York to attend the annual meeting of the General Assembly in September amid the coronavirus crisis and can instead submit recorded messages. The General Assembly meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the UN will take place on September 21.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.52 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.24 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 87.11 lakh people have recovered so far.