The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a 15-day-long programme in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5 to mark the first anniversary of the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status, The Hindu reported on Thursday.

BJP members will organise ceremonies and the tricolour will be unfurled in all the zonal, tehsil and district headquarters. “There are a lot of programmes on the cards,” BJP general secretary Ashok Koul told the newspaper. “We have kept a day to remember all police martyrs and all political workers killed in the past three decades.”

The Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5. Article 370 of the Constitution granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limited Parliament’s power to make laws concerning it.

The saffron party has also planned a virtual rally at the national level, according to ANI. In both the Union Territories, workers have been asked to tell people about the one-year achievements of the Centre.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under severe restrictions since the revocation of the special status, which were eased gradually. Almost all of the Kashmir Valley’s political leadership, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti – were locked up. Some of those detained have been released, including the Abdullahs, but Mufti still remains under detention.