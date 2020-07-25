Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that the Ashok Gehlot-led government’s demand for an Assembly session on such short notice and without a clear reason was not justified since 21-day prior notice is required for the same, ANI reported.

Mishra raised six points regarding the state government’s demand for an Assembly session, according to a statement from his office. He said that the Gehlot-led government’s request for an Assembly session did not mention the date from which the session has to begin and neither does it have the Cabinet’s approval.

The Rajasthan governor also asked why Gehlot’s government wanted to convene an Assembly session to prove its majority when it claims it has the required numbers, according to The Indian Express.

Mishra also asked how the Assembly session would be conducted since the decision on the disqualification of Sachin Pilot’s camp was still pending in court.

The governor said that he will adhere to the Constitution and make his decision. The governor added that the state government must ensure the freedom of all its MLAs.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs, led by Gehlot, staged a protest outside the governor’s residence earlier on Friday, demanding an Assembly session for a trust vote. The MLAs ended their protest after the governor agreed to convene the session. Gehlot had accused Mishra of not agreeing to convene a session because of “pressures from above”.

Gehlot held a Cabinet meeting late on Friday to discuss the concerns raised by Mishra, PTI reported. The Cabinet passed a proposal to convene the Assembly session and will forward a note regarding the same to the governor on Saturday.

The Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan faces the threat of collapse after former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s open revolt. Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and as the Congress’ state unit chief on July 14. The next day, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. In relief for Pilot and 18 dissident MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday stayed action on the disqualification notices served to them.

Before the political crisis erupted, the Congress had the backing of 125 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, including 107 of its own legislators. As many as 13 Independents and five MLAs from other parties support it. The majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly is 101. The BJP has 72 legislators and has the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs.