Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 13 lakh with 48,916 new cases, toll at 31,358
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said for herd immunity against the infection, 50% to 60% of the population would need immunity.
India reported 48,916 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its overall tally to 13,36,861. The toll rose by 757 to 31,358.
World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned that the concept of herd immunity, or a large section of the population developing antibodies against Covid-19, is still a distant reality. The scientist said that more waves of the infection would be required to reach the stage of natural immunity.
The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1,56,72,841 while the toll has crossed 6.38 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
9.46 am: Brazil recorded 1,156 new coronavirus deaths and 55,891 confirmed cases on Friday, taking its overall count to 23,43,366 and the toll to 85,238, according to Reuters.
9.33 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 13,36,861 and the toll reaches 31,358. The country records 48,916 new cases and 757 new deaths.
8.42 am: United States President Trump signs executive orders to lower drug prices amid the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reports.
8.40 am: Streets in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city wear a deserted look amid a self-imposed people’s curfew.
8.39 am: Flights at the Kolkata Airport will remain suspended over the weekend.
8.38 am: University Grants Commission told the Bombay High Court on Friday that the state governments do not have the authority to cancel university exams.
8.27 am: On Friday, the WHO reported the greatest single-day increase in global cases seen, with 2,84,196 new infections in one day. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.
8.25 am: South Korea reports its highest number of new cases since March, according to The Guardian. The country has 113 new cases, of which 86 were imported and 27 were domestic infections.
Here are the major updates from Friday:
- The University Grants Commission tells the Bombay High court that the Maharashtra government does not have the power to cancel final year examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The higher education regulator filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by Dhananjay Kulkarni, a retired teacher and former university senate member from Pune. Kulkarni had challenged the state government’s decision to cancel examinations of final year students of both professional and non-professional courses.
- The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi began India’s first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine. A shot of the Covaxin vaccine was given to a healthy 30-year-old male.
- The Centre released a set of guidelines for Independence Daycelebrations in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The government said that the celebrations will take place with proper safety measures and crowd restrictions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the Red Fort in Delhi and unfurl the national flag as per the tradition. About 250 guests have been invited for the prime minister’s address.
- World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned that the concept of herd immunity, or a large section of the population developing antibodies against Covid-19, is still a distant reality. The scientist said that more waves of the infection would be required to get to a stage of natural immunity.
- The Delhi Police said that a 14-year-old girl undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at a medical facility in the Capital was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient. The 19-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested. The incident took place on July 15.
- The Bengaluru civic body faced sharp criticism after its officials sealed two flats in a apartment complex with tin sheets as a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the barricades were removed immediately and apologised for the incident.