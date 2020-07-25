Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranbirgarh area on Saturday, the police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area, which is located on the outskirts of Srinagar, after receiving information about the presence of suspected militants, an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The official added that the gunfight broke out after the militants fired at the security forces and they retaliated. The operation is still underway.

Last week, security forces had killed three suspected militants in Shopian district. Three more suspected militants were killed in another gunfight in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander. Three policemen were injured.

On July 13, two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed and a civilian was injured during a gunfight with security forces in Bijbehara town in Anantnag. One of the suspected militants was a Pakistani and the other was a local resident, the police had said.