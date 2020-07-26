Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Sunday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities to help the city tide over the economic fallout of the lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus, PTI reported. The portal will serve as a common platform for both the employers and job seekers.

“We have managed to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi,” Rai said. “Now there is a need to bring the city’s economy back on the fast track.”

Rai said the employment scheme is part of a series of reforms that the government will launch to revive the Capital’s economy. The minister said it will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in “the next few days”, adding that the government will ensure that maximum applicants get employment.

“Many migrant workers have moved out of Delhi and several people have lost their jobs due to the shutdown,” he added. “We have decided to aggressively run a special programme to generate more employment opportunities.” Rai said the portal, where people can post their details and requirements in accordance with their qualification, will be “very helpful” as people will not need to apply for jobs at several places.

On July 2, The Delhi government had constituted a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures that could help businesses to recover from the impact of the pandemic. The panel is carrying out a comprehensive analysis and putting forward suggestions that should be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to revive the economy.

The committee is headed by Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Jasmine Shah, according to IANS.

Delhi has recorded 1,29,531 coronavirus cases, including 3,806 deaths, so far, according to the health ministry. On Saturday, the coronavirus recovery rate in the national Capital stood at 87.29% and the active cases reduced to 12,657 – the lowest in seven weeks.

Follow today’s live updates of the coronavirus here