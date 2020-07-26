India reported 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rose by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered. As many as 36,145 patients recuperated in a day, setting a new record.
The National Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic has decided not to recommend the drug itolizumab in the national protocol for treating the Covid-19 infection for now. The drug was struck down as a treatment option at a meeting on Friday, as most members of the task force felt the evidence cited in favour of the medicine is “inconclusive”.
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are both near the 1-lakh mark of infections. With 7,627 new cases in a day, Andhra’s count rose to 96,298 on Sunday, while Karnataka’s climbed to 96,141 with 5,199 cases. This was also Karnataka’s highest one-day rise in infections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s recovery rate was better and the fatality rate was lower than that of most other nations. He urged people to, however, continue to stay vigilant as the “threat of coronavirus is not over yet”.
As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru, the city’s civic body chief said. The number accounts for over 7% of the total number of cases in the city, which has seen a surge in infections over the last couple of weeks. A lockdown had been imposed in the city from July 15 to July 22.
Sikkim registered its first Covid-19 death as a 74-year-old man succumbed to the infection in a Gangtok hospital. The Sikkim government has now extended the lockdown in the state till 6 am of August 1.
The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 3,75,799 on Sunday after 9,431 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. The toll rose to 13,656. Tamil Nadu reported 6,986 new cases and 85 deaths in a day, taking the state’s total to 2,13,723, including 1,56,526 recoveries and 3,494 deaths. There are 53,703 active cases. Meanwhile, in Delhi the total tally of infections rose to 1,30,606 with 1,075 new cases. The toll rose by 21 to 3.827.
Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Sunday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities to help the city tide over the economic fallout of the lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus. The portal will serve as a common platform for both the employers and job seekers.
North Korea has imposed a lockdown in Kaesong city, claiming that the country’s first suspected case of the coronavirus has been discovered there. Kaesong city borders South Korea.
The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.60 crore while the toll has crossed 6.45 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 92.85 lakh people have recovered.