A minor boy raped and bludgeoned to death his five-year-old cousin sister in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on July 24, PTI reported on Monday. The accused admitted to his crime.

The incident took place when the girl accompanied the accused to a forest near their village under Bagicha Police Station area, to graze livestock. The girl did not return home, following which her relatives began to search for her and informed the police.

The boy told the police that he raped her and then killed her by smashing her head with a stone. He then threw her body in a waterfall nearby, and returned home. The police have detained the boy, and recovered the child’s body.

“We’ve arrested her cousin brother who during interrogation revealed that he took the girl to the forest area, raped her and later murdered her,” the policeman in charge of the Bagicha outpost told ANI. “The probe is on.”

The boy has been detained and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to rape and murder, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a police officer said.

On June 24, the police in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh booked two people, including a minor, for allegedly setting a 14-year-old girl on fire after a failed rape attempt, the Hindustan Times reported. The girl, who sustained 95% burn injuries, died at a government hospital.