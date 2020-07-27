India reported 49,931 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,35,453. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll rose by 708 to 32,771. More than 9.17 lakh people have recovered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch “high-throughput” testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing on Monday. These facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
The Centre said that the recovery rate has risen to 63.92%. The recovery to deaths ratio is now 96.55 to 3.45.
China reported 61 new cases in the mainland, the country’s health commission said on Monday. This is the highest daily figure since April, sparking fears of a fresh wave. Of the 61 new infections, 57 are domestic and four are imported from overseas.
A study conducted by researchers at Stanford University in California has shown that there is a huge disparity in the way different states in India are presenting data related to the coronavirus. The study, published as a preprint on medRxiv last week, ranked Karnataka as the best state in terms of coronavirus reporting while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were placed last.
Forty-three people have tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala, after they attended a wedding ceremony on July 17. The Badiyudukka Police have registered a case against the bride’s father under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.
A section of Congress leaders in Maharashtra have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the guidelines for Bakri Eid celebrations amid the coronavirus crisis. Congress leader Naseem Khan said there cannot be any symbolic celebration for the festival and that buying goats online was not possible.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a weekend lockdown serves no purpose in the fight against the pandemic. “A lockdown will not serve any purpose unless it is imposed for a 14-day period,” he added. “Imposing a lockdown over the weekend or for two days merely gives the impression that something is being done.”
The United States has doubled its investment to nearly $1 billion to expedite the development of a potential vaccine by Moderna. The American firm will begin the decisive final phase of clinical trials on Monday. The US recorded 55,187 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.61 crore while the toll has crossed 6.47 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 93 lakh people have recovered.