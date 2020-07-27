The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate was constantly improving while the death rate was declining, even amid an alarming increase in the number of cases.

The government attributed the high recovery rate and the low fatality rate to increase in testing capacity and strict containment measures. “The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.28%,” the health ministry said in a statement. “India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.”

“Continuing the streak of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the 4th successive day, 31,991 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours,” the government added. “This has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh and the number currently stands at 9,17,567. The Recovery Rate is 64%.”

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus.

Read our top 10 coronavirus updates.

The government added that as of Monday, the number of recoveries (9,17,567) exceeded active cases (4,85,114) by 4,32,453. “Medical attention continues to be provided to all active cases in hospitals and home settings, it said,” the health ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical research, more than 1.68 crore samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

India reported a record 49,931 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,35,453. The toll rose to 32,771. India has the most number of cases after United States and Brazil.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.6 crore people globally and claimed over 6.48 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In US, more than 42 lakh people have been infected while over 1.46 lakh have died.