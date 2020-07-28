Coronavirus: Global recovery nears 1 crore even as WHO warns that pandemic is accelerating
The World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic “continues to accelerate”, as the number of cases have doubled over the last six weeks. The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.64 crore while the toll has crossed 6.52 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 95.25 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
7.48 am: The US adds 57,000 new cases in the last 24 Hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.
7.41 am: Washington mayor says visitors from 27 “high-risk” states must quarantine for two weeks, reports AFP. A high-risk state is where the seven-day moving average of daily new cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.
7.40 am: US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he tours a vaccine lab.
7.31 am: Shashi Tharoor says lockdown did not slow the spread of infection in his constituency.
7.27 am: The Delhi government allows street vendors and hawkers to resume business in the national Capital, except in containment zones, reports NDTV. They can operate from 10 am to 8 pm daily. However, weekly bazaars are still banned.
7.25 am: Coordinators of a global coronavirus vaccines funding scheme are eyeing a wide range of potential prices for Covid-19 vaccine shots, with $40 per dose being the highest price tag, reports Reuters.
7.24 am: A special flight carrying researchers, defence experts and advanced medical equipment from Israel landed in India on Monday, reports PTI. Israel said it was the reciprocation of the help extended to it by India. India had on April 7 sent to Israel medical equipment and five tonnes of medicines, including hydroxychloroquine.
- India reported 49,931 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,35,453. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll rose by 708 to 32,771. More than 9.17 lakh people have recovered.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “high-throughput” testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing on Monday. At the launch via videoconference, Modi said India was in a much better position than other countries in fight against the pandemic.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate was constantly improving while the death rate was declining, even amid an alarming increase in the number of cases.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the “Delhi model” of combating the coronavirus was now being discussed in India as well as abroad. He said that Delhi, which was the second-worst affected state in June, had now gone to the 10th position. Delhi recorded 613 coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in two months, and its recovery rate jumped to 88%. With this, the total tally of infections in the Capital rose to 1,31,219. The toll climbed to 3,853.
- The White House said that United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were not at risk of exposure after National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive. “He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House said. “The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”
- A study conducted by researchers at Stanford University in California has shown that there is a huge disparity in the way different states in India are presenting data related to the coronavirus. The study, published as a preprint on medRxiv last week, ranked Karnataka as the best state in terms of coronavirus reporting while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were placed last.
- Google on Monday said it would soon allow most employees to work from home until June next year amid the uncertainty around how the coronavirus crisis will evolve. The move is likely to affect most of the 2,00,000 full-time and contract employees across Google and parent Alphabet Inc, including in India.
- World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus pandemic “continues to accelerate”, as the number of cases have doubled over the last six weeks. “Covid-19 has changed our world,” he told reporters. “It has brought people, communities and nations together– and driven them apart.”
