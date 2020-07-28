Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the Capital’s Regional Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday. The weather department has warned of waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas.

The weather department added that the power and water supply may be affected due to heavy rain. It also urged residents to adhere to traffic advisories and avoid going to areas prone to flooding.

Delhi NCR very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall (more than 65 mm) during the evening of 29th to 30th July: Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi pic.twitter.com/wburCV7dzH — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said that the monsoon will start shifting towards the south from the foothills of the Himalayas. “It [the monsoon] will be close to Delhi-NCR [National Capital Region] from Tuesday evening to Thursday,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan,” he added. “Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas.”

Delhi and its neighbouring areas had been hit by heavy rain on July 19. The rain led to traffic disruptions, waterlogging and power outages in several parts of the Capital. A man had drowned near the flooded Minto Bridge. The heavy rain had also brough down houses in slum areas.