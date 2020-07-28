The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn a 1971 circular that made it mandatory for the Indian Army, the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force to obtain a “no objection certificate” to acquire land in the region.

The order to revoke permission required for land acquisition was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir revenue department on July 24. “In view of the extension of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 to the UT [union territory, the circular which prescribed obtaining of No Objection Certificate from the Home Department for acquisition/ requisition of land in favour of Army, BSF/CRPF and similar organisations is hereby withdrawn,” the government said in the order.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration added that collectors for land acquisition in every district designated under the Right to Fair Compensation Act, and the Competent Authority Land Acquisition under the National Highway Act, 1956, have been directed to process the cases of land acquisition or requisition in accordance with the provisions of the two acts.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 provides for the acquisition of land for “strategic purposes relating to naval, military, air force, and armed forces of the Union, including central paramilitary forces or any work vital to national security or defence of India or State police, safety of the people”.