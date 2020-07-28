India on Tuesday registered 47,703 new cases and 654 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally is now 14,83,156 and toll stands at 33,425. More than 9.5 lakh people have recovered so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that India was better off than other countries in fighting the novel coronavirus, even as the country recorded nearly 50,000 cases for the second day running. Modi said India now has over 11,000 coronavirus isolation facilities and more than 11 lakh beds. “We want to save each and every Indian,” he said.
United States biotechnology company Moderna and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer launched late-stage trials of the coronavirus vaccine. The trials will be conducted on 30,000 individuals each, and the companies hope to launch the first vaccines by the end of the year. The US government is funding the projects of both companies.
The Maharashtra Police reported 138 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The police force’s overall count rose to 8,722 and the toll reached 97. Twenty-two Assam Rifles personnel tested positive in Mizoram. Nagaland reported 75 new cases, Telangana 1,610 and Odisha 1,215.
The government has identified five sites across the country for the third and final phase of the human trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The five sites are at INCLEN Trust International in Palwal, Haryana; KEM in Pune; the Society for Health Allied Research in Hyderabad; the National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai; and Christian Medical College in Vellore
Private airline IndiGo on Monday announced a second round of pay cuts for its employees ranging from between 15% and 35% to tide over the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis. Besides this, each department has been asked to take a monthly decision on the number of employees to be sent on leave without pay.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised reports of an extended lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, his constituency, saying that three weeks of a shutdown have not stopped the spread of the novel coronavirus. The initial lockdown will end on Tuesday.
The Delhi government on Monday allowed street vendors and hawkers to resume their services between 10 am and 8 pm every day in the national capital, except in coronavirus containment zones. The street vendors will have to observe physical distancing and hygiene norms. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there had earlier been miscommunication about the relaxation of lockdown for street vendors.
The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government for choosing Rapid Antigen Testing, RAT, which has a high rate of false negative results, over the RT/PCR or Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, testing method. The High Court cited the serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control to question the government’s decision to go with rapid tests. The survey revealed that 23.48% of Delhi residents had antibodies – that is, they may have at some point been exposed to the coronavirus.
The global coronavirus count has now crossed 1.64 crore while the toll is more than 6.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 95.9 lakh people have recovered.