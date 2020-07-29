Author Arundhati Roy on Wednesday criticised the government’s “relentless and ongoing incarceration of activists, academics and lawyers” in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad cases. Roy’s remarks came a day after the National Investigation Agency arrested Delhi University professor MT Hany Babu in Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

On July 11, the central agency had summoned Babu to appear before it in Mumbai on July 15. The investigating agency has claimed that Babu was a co-conspirator in the case and had been “propagating” Maoist activities and ideology.

In a statement on Wednesday, Roy said the actions of the Narendra Modi-led administration was a manifestation of its understanding that the “nascent, emerging secular, anti-caste and anti-capitalist politics that these people represent provides an alternative narrative to Hindu fascism”. Her statement added that the people against whom action has been taken also pose a cultural, economic and political threat to the current government’s “disastrous Hindu Nationalist politics”.

She further said that the Modi government’s politics has led India “into a crisis that has blighted the lives of hundreds of millions of people which ironically includes its own supporters”.

Babu teaches in the Delhi University’s English department and is well-known as an anti-caste activist. He is a member of the committee formed to defend GN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor who is currently serving a life term in Nagpur for his links to the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The Delhi University professor had described the NIA summons as “harassment”. “They are asking me to travel to Mumbai in the middle of a pandemic,” Babu had told Scroll.in. “It is not just a health hazard to me but also to my family. I live in Noida and there are so many restrictions to even travel to Delhi.”

The academician’s home was searched by the Maharashtra Police in September 2019 as part of the investigation into violence that broke out in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune on January 1, 2018, a day after an anti-caste event called the Elgar Parishad was held.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Against State Repression on Tuesday condemned Babu’s arrest and called it a “blatant harassment and intimidation of persons who question the state and struggle for the rights of the marginalised and oppressed castes, classes and communities”.

The case

Violence broke out between Dalits and Marathas in the village of Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2018. This came a day after an event in Pune called the Elgar Parishad was organised to commemorate the Battle of Bhima Koregaon in 1818 in which the Dalit Mahar soldiers fighting for the British Army defeated the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of the Maratha empire. One person died in violence during a bandh called by Dalit outfits on January 2.

The investigating agency named 11 of the 23 accused in the FIR, including activists Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha. Except Teltumbde and Navlakha, the others were arrested by Pune Police in June and August 2018 in connection with the violence. They were accused of having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and are still in prison