India reported a record 52,123 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its overall count to 15,83,792. The toll rose to 34,968 with 775 more deaths. In India, 10,20,582 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport announced that it will suspend flight operations for seven days in August, when there will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal. The dates on which flights won’t operate from the airport are August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki suffered a first quarter net loss of Rs 249.4 crore – the first time it has registered a loss in at least 15 years, as the coronavirus pandemic slowed down car sales. The company said it was partially offset by lower operating expenses and higher fair-value gain on the invested surplus.
The Maharashtra government said it will keep indoor gyms and fitness centres shut in “Unlock 3”. Outdoor fitness spaces will be allowed to open from August 5 in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines.
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Brazil reopened international flights even as coronavirus cases in the country continue to increase at an alarming rate. The country has reported more than 25 lakh cases and over 90,000 deaths so far.
The toll in the United States surpassed 1,50,000 with more than 1,200 deaths on Wednesday. The country’s tally has crossed 44 lakh.
South Korean healthcare firm Celltrion Inc said it has received approval from British regulators for phase I clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus drug.
Italy extended the state of emergency due to the coronavirus crisis till October 15. The country reported 289 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,46,776. Italy’s toll also rose to 35,129 with six new deaths.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.7 crore and the toll reached 6,67,084, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries went up to 99,54,814.