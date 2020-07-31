India on Friday reported a record 55,078 new cases, taking the overall tally to 16,38,870. The toll rose to 35,747 with 779 more deaths. More than 10.57 lakh people in India have recovered.
The Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that frontiline health workers are paid salaries on time amid the coronavirus crisis. The Centre told the court that Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tripura and Karnataka had not complied with its orders on the salaries. The court added that the Centre was not helpless in this situation and must make sure that its orders are enforced.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious diseases expert, said that India’s private sector will have a key role in developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.
The Centre said that coronavirus containment zones can be denotified 14 days after discharge of the last confirmed case of coronavirus, instead of the previously mandatory 28 days.
The Madhya Pradesh government banned political rallies and public meetings till August 14. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and three Cabinet ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization said that younger people who are “letting down their guard” amid the coronavirus pandemic to enjoy the summer holidays are partly contributing ton rising cases in some countries. The global health body warned young people that they are not invincible
The United States reported 1,379 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country’s toll is now 1,51,826 and the overall count is nearing 45 lakh.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that the city could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation worsened. The Japanese capital reported a record 463 new cases on Friday.
Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus. Her test result came five days after her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro, said he had recovered from the infection.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.73 crore while the toll went up to 6,73,284. More than one crore people across the world have recovered.