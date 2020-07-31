Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday cancelled the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to allow operation of hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis with physical distancing norms in place under the Centre’s “Unlock 3” guidelines, ANI reported. Kejriwal had said the decisions will help Delhi’s economy, which has been severely affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, to get back on track.

Baijal, who represents the Centre and is the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, overruled the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision.

Delhi recorded 1,195 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths on Friday, according to a health bulletin released by the government. With this, the tally rose to 1,35,598 and the toll stood at 3,963. The city has the third-highest cases in the country. However, the recovery rate of the patients has improved to 89.18%.

Last month, Baijal had cancelled the government’s decision to restrict coronavirus treatment and admission at both private and state-run city hospitals to those bearing documented proof of residence in Delhi. The lieutenant-governor also reversed the Delhi government’s decision to test only those with symptoms of Covid-19 and said asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient will also be tested.