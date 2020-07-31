At least two persons have died after a building collapsed in Noida’s Sector 11 on Friday evening, ANI reported. At least two people were injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed the Noida commissioner of police to visit the site of collapse. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident and a team of the National Disaster Response Force has been called in to help with the efforts.

District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas Yathiraj told the news agency that initially, a total of five people were rescued and two of them were in a critical condition. All of them were taken to a hospital, but two people succumbed to their injuries.

However, Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sriparna Ganguly told the Hindustan Times that four people were rescued. “It is difficult to tell their condition right now, they have been admitted to a hospital,” Ganguly added. “As per initial assessment, three of them were not so serious but the fourth person’s condition is serious.”