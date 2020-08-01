Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died in Singapore on Saturday afternoon, News18 reported. He was 64.

Singh was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment in Singapore for some months. He had suffered kidney failure in 2013.

Singh was a key leader in the Samajwadi Party in 2008 when the party decided to support the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. The Communist Party of India had at that time withdrew from the government over a nuclear deal with the United States.

Singh was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in February 2010 for alleged anti-party activities. “I am blessed by him [Mulayam Singh Yadav]... he has given me liberation,” Singh had said while leaving the party.

Tribute to him and condolence messages for his family poured in.