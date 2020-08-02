Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister said he got tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of the infection.

“My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted. “I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get your tests done.”

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

India’s coronavirus count crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday morning after 54,735 new cases were reported in 24 hours. There are now 17,50,723 cases, while the toll rose by 853 to 37,364.