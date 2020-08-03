Coronavirus: Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa tests positive after Amit Shah and TN governor
The Serum Institute of India has received approval to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh also tested positive for the infection on Sunday.
India has so far recorded 17,50,723 coronavirus cases, while the toll rose to 37,364 on Sunday.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.80 crore on Monday morning, and the number of deaths rose to 6,87,930, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.04 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.28 pm: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter has also tested positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI. She is admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru along with her father.
8.25 am: Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus, has said that his condition is stable and that he will be monitored closely, reports ANI.
7.25 am: Victoria in Australia has declared a state of disaster and imposed a night curfew for the capital Melbourne to contain the coronavirus crisis, reports Reuters. The second-most populous state recorded 671 infections, one of its highest, on Sunday.
7.20 am: Odisha’s coronavirus tally jumped to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 197, reports PTI.
7.19 am: The Serum Institute of India has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University, reports PTI. Government officials told PTI that the approval was granted by DCGI’s Dr VG Somani after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on the coronavirus.
7.17 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced late on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The chief minister has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital, according to PTI.
“I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted. “Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India’s coronavirus count crossed the 17-lakh mark after 54,735 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the country now has 17,50,723 cases. The toll rose to 37,364 after 853 deaths were recorded. More than 11.45 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He requested people who had come in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested.
- Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the coronavirus but is asymptomatic and in a stable condition, a statement from a Chennai hospital said. A total of 87 employees of the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, have tested positive for infection in the last few days.
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on July 11 after being diagnosed with Covid-19, was discharged after his test results came negative. However, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he will remain in the hospital and has not tested negative yet.
- Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a surge in cases over the past two weeks, surpassed Delhi as the third-most affected state in India. Delhi recorded 15 deaths in the evening, the lowest number of fatalities since July 1.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamla Rani Varun died of the coronavirus in Lucknow. She was 62. The minister tested positive for the coronavirus on July 18 and was on oxygen and ventilator support for the last few days. Meanwhile, the chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, tested positive for the infection and has quarantined himself at his home.