The Gurugram Police on Sunday arrested a second suspect in connection with a brutal assault on a man accused of transporting cow meat, The Indian Express reported. The first arrest was made on Saturday.

The police have identified the accused as 30-year-old Mahesh from Rithoj village in Gurugram. “The accused will be produced in court tomorrow [Tuesday],” Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken told the newspaper. “Eleven others involved in the incident have also been identified, and investigation is on to track and arrest them. Section 307 [attempt to murder] has also been added to the FIR [first information report].”

The spokesperson added that the case has been transferred to the Crime Unit of the Gurugram Police from Badshahpur police station.

On Friday, a group of cow vigilantes chased a pick up truck in the city, pulled out the driver and attacked him with a hammer on the suspicion that he was transporting cow meat. He was also kicked and punched repeatedly, as the police stood by and watched. After the assault, the man was put back in the vehicle and taken to Badshahpur village, where he was beaten up again. The attackers became aggressive with the police too when they tried to intervene.

Facing criticism for failing to stop the attack, the Gurugram Police have suspended three of its officials.