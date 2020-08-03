India recorded 52,972 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number to more than 18 lakh. There have been 18,03,695 confirmed cases of the virus in the country now, of which 11,86,203 patients have been discharged.
The Drug Controller General of India on Sunday granted permission to the Serum Institute of India in Pune to conduct phase two and three human clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in home quarantine. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh tested positive for the infection.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter has also tested positive for the coronavirus She is admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru along with her father.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti said that she will travel to Ayodhya but not attend the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5 because of the risk of catching the coronavirus.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that it was inappropriate to blame people of a particular community for the spread of the coronavirus in the country because of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi in March.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that though she had alerted the Uttar Pradesh government of the worsening coronavirus situation in the state, the Adityanath government failed to act on time. “People don’t get their test reports even after a week of giving samples and those who are infected don’t get hospital beds,” she tweeted on Sunday. Vadra also tagged a news report that claimed infected doctors were also not getting beds to get treated.
Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has said that he has contracted the coronavirus and will self-isolate for two weeks. “I have no signs [of the disease], except a very mild cough,” said Hoti.
At least two White House coronavirus experts warned that the United States was in a new phase of the pandemic with “extraordinarily widespread” infections. The US is the worst-hit country so far with over 46 lakh coronavirus cases as of Sunday.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.80 crore, and the number of deaths rose to 6,87,930, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.04 crore people have recovered.