Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the parliamentarian said his symptoms were mild and that he has quarantined himself at home now.

“My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine,” he tweeted. “I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.”

The Congress leader and son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram represents the Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

This came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh tested positive for the infection.

On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter has also tested positive for the coronavirus. She is admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru along with her father. Later in the day, six staff members of his office also contracted the infection, NDTV reported

India on Monday recorded 52,972 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to more than 18 lakh. There have been 18,03,695 confirmed cases of the virus in the country now, of which 11,86,203 patients have been discharged.

