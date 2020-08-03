A group of 231 individuals – including researchers, scientists, journalists and public health professionals – have urged the Indian government to immediately release all available data on registered deaths “to understand the mortality impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in India”.

India is the third most-affected country in the world in terms of the number of Covid-19 infections. According to the latest data, India now has 18,03,695 confirmed cases and 38,135 deaths.

“Vital registration systems that record births and deaths are unrivaled health surveillance tools that are particularly valuable in responding to epidemics,” they said in a statement released on Sunday. This data would help calculate excess mortality statistics, or the number of deaths above what would normally be expected.

These statistics would, in turn, help Indian authorities form public health policies and identify places that are under greater risk for the coronavirus or help officials increase testing, they said.

“This appeal is addressed in particular to the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, state registrars, and other agencies such as Municipal Corporations which maintain death records,” they said. “We urge civil registrars to release individual level anonymized data that contains information on sex, age, home location identifiers (such as district), and date of death of the deceased person. To estimate excess deaths correctly, information on deaths for at least the last three years (2018, 2019, and 2020) would be crucial.”

The 2018 annual report of vital statistics of India argues that “the civil registration system serves as the cornerstone of the public health system”, the statement said. “At no other point in the history of India has the data collected by this system been so important,” they added.

Here’s the full text of the statement: