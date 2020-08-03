The Delhi Police have registered a first information report against popular South Indian restaurant Saravana Bhavan, after a customer found a dead lizard in his food, PTI reported. The incident took place at the Connaught Place outlet of Saravana Bhavan.

Pankaj Agarwal had visited the restaurant with his friends on August 1, and ordered dosa and sambar. While having his meal, Agarwal found a dead lizard in the sambar and clicked a photograph of it on his phone. “I had almost finished my dosa and was taking last sip of sambar when I found a dead lizard, which was half missing,” he told reporters.

Agarwal said he immediately complained to the staff, who apologised. The manager assured him that it would not happen again. However, Agarwal said that since the outlet has a heavy footfall, he decided to register a complaint.

Agarwal also put up a review about the “lizard sambar” on restaurant aggregator Zomato. “Tried their special lizard sambhar, had too many veggies in it,” he posted sarcastically. “If your [you’re] gonna sell lizard sambhar, at least put 2-3 lizards in it, also they were quite thin and stretchy and weren’t properly cooked. As you can see in the picture, i could only eat half of it.”

“Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR against the restaurant under IPC [Indian Penal Code] Section 269 [negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] and Section 336 [act endangering life or personal safety of others],” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. He added that the police have asked the restaurant to provide its licence, the CCTV footage, the details of the cook who made the dish, and the list of ingredients used in the sambar.