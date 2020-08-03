Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again on Monday, as the daily number of coronavirus cases in India topped 50,000 for the fifth consecutive day. Monday also saw India topping the list of countries for the daily number of cases.

“’The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries.’ PM,” Gandhi tweeted. He attached a photograph showing that India had registered more cases on Monday (52,972) than the United States (47,511). Gandhi was referring to Modi’s remark on his Mann ki Baat programme that India had handled the coronavirus crisis better than other countries because it had taken the “right decisions at the right time”.

“The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries.” PM pic.twitter.com/ckFWi7Aztq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2020

Gandhi has frequently targeted Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over the past two months. On July 25, Gandhi tagged a news report that said the railways made a profit of Rs 428 crore by running Shramik Special trains.

On July 17, he warned that India will cross 20 lakh coronavirus cases by August 10. As of Monday, August 3, India has reported 18,03,695 confirmed cases of the virus.

Earlier last month, Gandhi claimed that “millions of families” will be destroyed due to the economic mismanagement by the Centre. He made the remark a day after the Ministry of Finance projected that the Indian economy will grow at minus 4.5% in 2020-’21, thanks to the economic loss caused by the lockdowns imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He has claimed that in the future, Harvard Business School will have case studies on failures of the Modi-led government, such as its handling of the coronavirus crisis, demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.