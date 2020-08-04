A indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Assam’s Silchar town on Monday after a clash between two groups escalated, PTI reported.

The two groups threw stones at each other in Silchar’s Ghoniwala area on Sunday evening. The police and security forces had to be called in to control the situation.

A spokesperson for the local administration told PTI that District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli had ordered the imposition of the curfew because of “breach of peace and tranquility”. The spokesperson added that the movement of people has been completely prohibited in areas under the Malugram Police Outpost.

According to The Sentinel, tension began after some unidentified people on Saturday threw pamphlets on a street saying “cow slaughtering in this lane shall not be allowed, and if caught, the outcome will be severe.” Other reports say the clashes broke out over posters of the Ram temple foundation ceremony.

“We are investigating the incident,” Superintendent of Police BL Meena told The New Indian Express. “No arrest has been made so far. We want that nobody gives it a communal colour. We have asked all our police stations to be on alert. The two neighbouring districts of Hailakandi and Karimganj are also maintaining an alert.”

The Silchar district magistrate appealed to the people to not gather in the streets and follow the government’s coronavirus safety protocols.

Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya, meanwhile, held a meeting with the police, the district officials and community leaders to discuss the law and order situation in the area. “I chaired a review meeting at Silchar DC [deputy commissioner] office with district administration, police officials, community leaders and representatives of all political parties to ensure the maintenance and communal harmony,” he tweeted.