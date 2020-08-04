The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, ANI reported, quoting Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Sanjay Singh.

Rajput’s father KK Singh spoke to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier in the day, according to NDTV. On Monday, Rajput’s father had accused the Mumbai Police of inaction in the case. “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that he [Rajput] is in danger,” KK Singh told ANI. “He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my complaint. No action was taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.”

The Kumar-led government has been criticised by Opposition leaders and allies alike for not helping the actor’s family in the case.

The Bihar Police had launched an investigation into Rajput’s death after his father filed a first information report against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives on July 25. Singh accused Chakraborty of cheating his son and driving him to suicide.

The discord between the Patna and Mumbai police over Rajput’s case has intensified over the last few days. On Monday, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said that Indian Police Service officer Vinay Tiwari, who was sent to Mumbai to investigate Rajput’s death, had been “forcibly quarantined” by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide.