India recorded 52,050 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,55,745. The toll rose by 803 to 38,938.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has tested positive for Covid-19. He added that he has been admitted to a hospital on doctor’s advice.
Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Deb on Monday night said he was going into self-isolation after two of his family members tested positive.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the high population density of the state makes it more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, a three-member central team, which visited Bihar to assess the coronavirus situation, had warned that the state’s low testing rate may affect its case fatality rate – the number of deaths among the cases detected.
TheSupreme Court has directed the Centre and the states to continue providing timely old-age pension, masks, sanitisers and essential goods and services to all senior citizens living alone.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its revised guidelines for Unlock 3, allowed shops in the city to remain open on all days on both sides of the road. Earlier, the shops had to follow an odd-even formula for opening up. The civic body has also permitted the sale of alcohol.
United States President Donald Trump said that his country was doing “very well” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic while India is having a “tremendous problem” battling the health crisis. “Don’t forget, we’re much bigger than India and China,” Trump said. “China is having a massive flare up right now. India has a tremendous problem. Other countries have problems.”
A nationwide antibody tests conducted in Italy showed that about 2.5% of the country’s population have had the coronavirus. The figure is six times the number of confirmed cases in Italy’s official tally.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion (160 crore) students in all countries and continents. He added that an additional 23.8 million (2.38 crore) children and youth could drop out or not have access to school next year due to the pandemic’s economic impact.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.81 crore on Monday morning, and the number of deaths rose to 6,91,642, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.08 crore people have recovered.