A huge explosion was reported in Lebanon capital Beirut on Tuesday, ahead of a court verdict in the trial connected with the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. Videos showed a large mushroom cloud over the city.

The cause of the blast is not yet clear, according to Al Jazeera. Reports have said the explosion was near the city’s port area. There was speculation about a second explosion as well but more details are awaited. The second explosion may have been at the Hariri residence in the city, according to BBC.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that hundreds have been injured, according to Al Jazeera However, no official figures of injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

Videos reportedly showed people trapped under the rubble as fire services personnel conducted rescue operations.

Windows across the city were shattered by the impact of the explosion, and many buildings were damaged.

A large explosion rocked Beirut, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact

Al Jazeera reporter Zeina Khodr spoke of “chaos in the streets”. “I was kilometres away, the glass broke everywhere around me,” Al Jazeera quoted her as saying.

Buildings as far away from the explosion spot as 10 km were damaged, reported CNN. This included former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s headquarters.

A tribunal of the United Nations is expected to give its verdict in the case of Hariri’s death in 2005, which involves four suspects.

Lebanon’s health minister has instructed all hospitals around the neighbourhood to be prepared to treat the injured. However, AFP said that hospitals in Beirut were turning away people “with blood streaming down their faces because they’re too full or damaged to take them in”.

A view of the Beirut explosion from a dashcam.

The incident came amid political turmoil in Lebanon, where there have been protests against the government’s management of the worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. There have also been reports of tension along the border with Israel, according to BBC.