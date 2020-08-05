Coronavirus: Global toll nears 7 lakh with US registering over 1,300 deaths in last 24 hours
Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates in India were progressing well.
The global toll rose to 6,99,134 on Wednesday with the United States adding 1,302 more fatalities to the tally, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The global coronavirus count crossed 1.84 crore. As many as 1.10 crore people have recovered.
India recorded 52,050 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,55,745. The toll rose by 803 to 38,938.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and was in a stable condition in a hospital. Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic and his condition is stable. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has also tested positive for the disease.
7.45 am: Novavax Inc says its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the coronavirus disease, according to early-stage clinical trial. The firm adds that it could start a larger Phase III trial by late September, and adds that it could produce 1 billion to 2 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.
7.34 am: The United States adds 1,302 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country registers 53,847 new cases.
7.31 am: As many as 150 police personnel who have recovered from Covid-19 will be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security when he lands in Ayodhya for the Ram temple event today. “It’s in the protocol for protecting the prime minister that he must be guarded by healthy personnel,” UP deputy inspector general of police Deepak Kumar tells Hindustan Times. “Now what can be healthier in these times than a Covid-19 warrior.”
The larger security detail will comprise 400 additional personnel who have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours and then been isolated.
7.25 am: Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava says three vaccine candidates in India are progressing well. “Inactivated virus vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech and the DNA vaccine by Zydus Cadila have completed phase I studies in 11 sites and started phase II trials,” he tells Hindustan Times. “Phase I and II trials are for safety studies and very early efficacy studies.”
Bhargava adds that phase II/III clinical trials for the Oxford University vaccine candidate will begin within a week at 17 sites across India. The Serum Institute of India will conduct the trials.
- The number of active cases in Delhi went below the 10,000-mark. The Capital’s coronavirus tally stood at 1,39,156, including 1,25,226 recoveries and 4,033 deaths. Maharashtra’s case count rose to 4,57,956 after 7,760 new infections, and the toll went up by 300 to 16,142. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 2,68,285 cases and the toll stood at 4,349.
- Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has tested positive for Covid-19. He added that he has been admitted to a hospital on doctor’s advice. Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Deb on Monday night said he was going into self-isolation after two of his family members tested positive.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its revised guidelines for Unlock 3, allowed shops in the city to remain open on all days on both sides of the road. Earlier, the shops had to follow an odd-even formula for opening up. The civic body has also permitted the sale of alcohol.
- United States President Donald Trump said that his country was doing “very well” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic while India is having a “tremendous problem” battling the health crisis. “Don’t forget, we’re much bigger than India and China,” Trump said. “China is having a massive flare up right now. India has a tremendous problem. Other countries have problems.”
