Bharatiya Janata Party sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad was allegedly shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, ANI reported.

Ahmad was reportedly fired upon outside his residence in Vessu, Kulgam. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

More details are awaited.

This came a day after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

On Tuesday, another sarpanch associated to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kulgam, was allegedly shot by suspected militants. The police said the incident occurred in Akhran village of the district when the militants barged into the house of sarpanch Arif Ahmad and opened fire from close range. Party spokesperson Altaf Thakur called it a “barbaric attack”.