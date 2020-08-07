A man accused of raping and torturing a 12-year-old girl in her house in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar has been arrested, the police said on Thursday, according to PTI. The accused has been identified as Krishna, 33, against whom four criminal cases, including one for murder, had been registered in the past, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the girl underwent a surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He said he was “shaken to the core” by the barbaric incident. Kejriwal visited AIIMS and announced a sum of Rs 10 lakh for the child’s family.

The child had been found by her neighbours lying in a pool of blood. She suffered a skull fracture and intestinal injuries. The child’s neighbour, who took her to the hospital, said there were several wounds on her face, back and stomach.

The Delhi Police said that the man raped the girl on August 4, when she was alone at home. The accused fled the spot after the incident. The girl’s parents, who are daily wage earners, were at work.

The police have registered a first information report under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, reported NDTV.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir demanded justice for the girl. “The brutal rape of a 12 year old child is absolutely horrific!” he tweeted. “Those animals deserve nothing less than death. All of us are praying for her & I urge @DelhiPolice to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.”