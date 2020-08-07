United States-based chipmaker Intel has been hacked, with 20 gigabyte of confidential files and intellectual property leaked online by the anonymous hacker, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

According to the website Tom’s Hardware, the hacker shared a link to a 20 GB file-sharing folder containing Intel’s files which had been stolen earlier this year. The link, which originally appeared on instant messaging service Telegram, later surfaced on Twitter. The folder that it leads to is named “Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)”.

Intel said it was investigating the matter. “The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access,” it said. “We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.” The Intel Resource and Design Center hosts information for use from customers, partners and other parties that have registered for access.

The hacker said in his posts that many of the files in the folder are being published for the first time, and are confidential or classified under Intel’s Non-Confidential Disclosure Agreement. The post also pointed out that the password-protected zips in the folder can be accessed, claiming this might have been the handiwork of the company itself.

The anonymous hacker claimed that more disclosures would come soon. Tom’s Hardware released a full list of document titles that match the information shared by the person who leaked it. They include various Intel development and debugging tools, various roadmaps, binaries for camera drivers Intel made for Elon Musk’s Space X, and more. The folder also contains materials to access some of Intel’s source codes.