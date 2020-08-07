Five people died after heavy rainfall caused a massive landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district on Friday, ANI reported. The landslide occurred at a tea plantation in Rajamala area near Munnar, where around 80 people live.

The Kerala Police said 10 people have been rescued so far. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the National Disaster Response Force, fire, forest and revenue officials have been instructed to intensify the rescue operation.

An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki.



Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts.



Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki.#KeralaRains — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kerala till Sunday. Night travel has been banned in Idukki district, PTI reported. Meanwhile, several roads and highways had been closed due to torrential rains for the last three days.

Kerala: Streets waterlogged in Malappuram's Nilambur area, due to continuous rainfall

