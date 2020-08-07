Bhojpuri film actor Anupama Pathak died allegedly by suicide at her home in Mira Road area of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, PTI reported on Friday, quoting the police. She was 40.

The police said Pathak was found hanging at her flat in Mhada Colony of Mira Road on Sunday. She allegedly ended her life when her husband was out for work. A suicide note was recovered from her, the police added.

A day before her death, the actor had reportedly shared a video on Facebook, saying she had been cheated and was unable able to trust anyone. “Bye bye, Good night,” she said in another post, according to the police.

An unidentified police official told the news agency that Pathak was also upset as she was out of money and work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A case has been registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Pathak, a native of Purnea district in Bihar, had gone to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows. The news of her death came a day after television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his home in Mumbai’s Malad area on Wednesday. He was 44.