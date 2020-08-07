India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday, as the country reported a record 62,538 new cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 886 to 41,585. India’s total count is now 20,27,074, and over 10 lakh cases in the last 21 days. However, the number of recoveries also increased by a record 49,769, taking the total number of discharged persons to 13,78,105.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the Centre’s efforts in containing the coronavirus outbreak in India and said the Narendra Modi-led government was missing in action even when the country’s tally has breached the 20-lakh mark. “20 lakh ka ankada paar, gayab hai Modi sarkar [The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing],” Gandhi tweeted. The Congress leader tagged his own tweet from July 17, in which he had warned that India will cross 20 lakh coronavirus cases by August 10.
The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed two Maharashtra government resolutions to not allow cast and crew members above 65 years of age from entering film and television sets amid the coronavirus pandemic. A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla set aside the government resolutions issued on May 30 and June 23.
The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that foreigners, who are facing charges for attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi in March, may leave India after submitting an apology. The court was hearing petitions filed by 34 foreign visitors, challenging the government’s orders to blacklist them for attending the event.
Students from 11 states on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET for medical admissions and the Joint Entrance Exam for engineering courses amid the coronavirus crisis. The 11 students argued that the government’s decision to hold the JEE Mains exam from September 1 to 6 in the online mode and the NEET in person on September 13 was “utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of the students’ fundamental right to life”.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP CM Ramesh said on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Whilst I am doing fine, I am being under isolation on the recommendation of doctors,” he added.
The Delhi government extended the timings for opening of liquor shops in the national Capital by one hour. According to an order issued by the excise department on Thursday, liquor shops in the city will now open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to 9 pm.
The United States registered over 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in three months. The last time the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was on May 7.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said home quarantine for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is compulsory to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The civic body added that government officials wanting an exemption from this must write to it two days prior to the arrival.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.91 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll rose to 7,15,013. More than 1.15 crore people have recovered.