A National Investigation Agency court in Guwahati on Friday rejected the bail application of Assam activist Akhil Gogoi, PTI reported. Gogoi was arrested for his alleged role in instances of violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state last year.

Gogoi’s lawyer Santanu Borthakur said they will move the High Court against the order. “The court rejected the bail application,” Borthakur told the news agency. “We are yet to study the detailed judgement and find out the cause of rejection. Accordingly, we will move the High Court in next seven days.”

Gogoi is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 11.

On July 17, the Gauhati High Court had granted Gogoi bail in three cases filed by the police in connection with the CAA protests. The cases relate to the burning of a circle office, a post office and a United Bank of India branch in Dibrugarh district during the protests in December. However, the founder of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti still faces two cases of sedition by the National Investigation Agency.

Gogoi was arrested in December for leading a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office. The NIA said that Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.

Three days later, the NIA booked the anti-corruption and Right to Information activist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which empowers the government to designate an individual as a “terrorist” if he or she is found to be committing, preparing for, promoting, or being involved in an act of terrorism.

He was granted bail on March 17 by a special NIA court after the investigating agency failed to file a chargesheet against him within the specified period of 90 days. However, he was arrested again, just two days later.