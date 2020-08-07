Incessant heavy rain for the past few days has triggered landslides and flood-like situations in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. Most rivers in the three states had been overflowing causing destruction to adjacent areas.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a red alert for the hilly areas in Coimbatore district after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, reported The Times of India.

In Karnataka, continuous heavy downpour has severely impacted the coastal and north interior regions of the state. Reports said that landslides have occurred in the hilly areas of Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, at least 15 people were killed and more than 50 were trapped after heavy rains led to a landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district on Friday. The landslide occurred at a tea plantation in Rajamala area near Munnar, where around 80 people live. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed for rescue operations. Kerala’s toll in rain-related episodes since June 1 went up to 51.

Meanwhile, the weather department has sounded a red alert for Idukki district on Friday. This indicates extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm.

Tamil Nadu

The weather department’s Deputy Director S Balachandran said that the red alert in Coimbatore was sent out primarily for the hilly areas at the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “These regions are expected to receive more than 20 cm rainfall over the next 48 hours accompanied by heavy winds,” he said, adding that the plains will receive light rainfall.

Several places around Anamalai Hills have not had electricity in the last five days. The Valparai hill station has recorded 23 cm or 230 mm of rain till Friday morning. Heavy rain blocked the road from Valparai to Kerala highway due to a landslide.

Severe rainfall in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for two consecutive days caused landslides, uprooted trees and destroyed crops. The Nilgiris district witnessed 111 mm rainfall on an average on Thursday. At least 900 locals took shelter in relief camps in the Nilgiris district till Thursday.

Nearly 120 state disaster response officials have carried out relief operations across the Nilgiris districts, Collector J Innocent Divya told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, two Tamil Nadu ministers – Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani and Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan – reviewed the situation in the Bhavani river on Friday, according to PTI. The overflowing rivers in nearby districts forced authorities to release nearly 30,000 cusecs of water to Bhavani river that caused it to flood.

Karnataka

The state continues to battle flood-like situation in the border areas of Belagavi district as water levels rose in the Krishna river and its tributaries. The district has received significant rains with low-lying areas getting flooded. Inundated rivers in Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts have also led to floods in low-lying areas.

Reports of mudslides came from Botlapa and other areas in Kodagu districts, Charmadi ghat near Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

The overflowing Cauvery river entered the Bhagamandala temple and choked major linking roads in the district. The National Disaster Response Force officials initiated search operations for five people, including the priest at Talacauvery. They went missing due to severe landslides at Bramhagiri hills on Wednesday night, reported PTI.

Residents staying in low lying areas of Kushalnagar town in Kodagau district have moved to safer locations amid fears of a flood. Three relief centers have opened in the district so far.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has issued Rs 50 crore as emergency relief, has also announced Rs 10,000 to be provided immediately to those affected. Those with completely damaged houses will get Rs 5 lakhs and people with partially damaged homes will get aid according to the extent of damage. Precautionary measures have been initiated to brace for the rain forecast for the next three days.