Air India Express flight with 191 on board veers off Kozhikode runway and crashes, pilot dead
Several passengers are reportedly injured.
An Air India Express plane skidded off the runway during its landing at the Karipur Airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode city amid heavy rain on Friday. The Dubai-Kozhikode flight (IX-1344) had 191 passengers on board. The flight was coming in from Dubai.
The plane broke into two pieces. Several passengers are reportedly injured. Kerala MP KJ Alphons said the pilot has died.
Live updates
10.02 pm: Air India says help centres are being set up at Dubai and Sharjah, reports ANI.
9.59 pm: Shailaja also confirms that the pilot has died, reports Times Now.
9.56 pm: Health Minister KK Shailaja instructs public and private hospitals to take in injured passengers, reports The New Indian Express. There were multiple young children on the flight.
9.54 pm: The prime minister speaks to Chief Minister Vijayan, reports ANI. Vijayan tells Modi that a team of officials including the district collectors of Kozhikode and Malappuram are at the site of the crash.
9.51 pm: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the airport, ANI reports.
9.47 pm: The Kozhikode administration releases a helpline number.
9.41 pm: “The flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces,” DGCA says. “The visibility was 2,000 meter at the time of landing.”
9.39 pm: The Ministry of Civil Aviation says no fire was reported at the time of the plane’s landing, ANI reports.
9.37 pm: Foreign minister S Jaishankar says the government is ascertaining more details of the incident.
9.35 pm: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor expresses grief over the incident.
9.32 pm: “We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai says.
9.30 pm: Air India says 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew members were on board, The Hindu reports.
9.27 pm: More political leaders react to the accident.
9.25 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says he has directed NDRF teams to reach the spot immediately.
9.21 pm: Here are some visuals from outside the Karipur airport.
9.20 pm: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directs the police and fire officials to take urgent action. He has also ordered the officials to start rescue operations and bring in medical support, ANI reports.
9.19 pm: NDRF teams have been rushed to the Karipur Airport, ANI reports citing NDRF DIrector General SN Pradhan.
9.18 pm: The flight broke into two pieces, ANI reports. The DGCA says the visibility was 2000 m at the time of landing.
9.15 pm: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, ANI reports.
9.10 pm: Photos of the accident on social media showed the plane totally smashed into pieces and debris scattered on the runway.
9.05 pm: The flight was coming in from Dubai. The accident happened at 7:45 pm, according to ANI.
