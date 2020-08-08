Kerala plane crash: Black box of Air India Express flight found; four cabin crew members safe
An investigation team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Minister of State V Muraleedharan inspected the site of the crash.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday said the black box or flight data recorders of the Air India Express flight that crashed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport late on Friday were found.
At least 18 people, including two pilots, were killed and over 100 were injured when the Boeing-737 flight from Dubai, repatriating Indians stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overshot the runway amid heavy rain. The plane was carrying 190 passengers and crew. Among them 10 were infants. Four cabin crew members of the airline are safe, the airline said.
Meanwhile, an investigation team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inspected the site of the crash. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will also visit Karipur later in the day.
These are the helpline numbers from the Ministry of External Affairs: 1800 118 797; +91 11 23012113; +91 11 23014104; +91 11 23017905. Here are more helpline numbers.
Live updates
1.19 pm: Puri asserts that there should be no speculation surrounding the crash and the investigative report should be awaited.
1.18 pm: “I want to assure you that we will keep information coming in a real-time basis,” Puri tells the media.
1.16 pm: Puri says we have to be grateful for a minimal loss of life, after “an aircraft that slid down 35 feet into a gorge... with an impact like that”. He reiterates that any loss of life is tragic. Even one loss of life is tragic, he says.
1.08 pm: Puri says solidarity is being shown in operations after the air crash, which is vital.
1.06 pm: Puri says 23 passengers have been released from hospital.
1.05 pm: The co-pilot had more than 1,000 hours of flying experience, he says. Deepak Sathe landed at the Kozhikode airport 27 times before.
1.03 pm: Puri says the pilot in charge, Deepak Sathe, had 10,848 hours of flying and they “could not have had a more experienced” person landing the flight.
1.02 pm: Hardeep Singh Puri announces interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for each of those deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those who suffered critical injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those who had minor injuries.
1.01 pm: Puri also adds that it is “fortunate” the plane did not catch fire.
1 pm: The aviation minister in a press conference says “preventive action taken has minimised the loss of life”, and says emergency operations kicked in immediately after the aircraft crash-landed.
12.49 pm: Union minister V Muraleedharan, who is also at the site of the crash, lauds the deceased captain of the flight Deepak Sathe, reports News18. He says Sathe switched off the flight’s engine, which is probably why the aircraft did not burst into flames. His action saved dozens of lives.
12.45 pm: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is at the sight of the crash. He says he will meet senior civil aviation officials and professionals, and confirms that the black box and voice recorder of the flight were both recovered.
12.41 pm: The Kerala government says it will test all those involved in rescue operations for the coronavirus.
12.36 pm: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praises the rescue efforts of workers as well as local people yesterday and today. “They braved bad weather and COVID fears to rescue their fellow beings,” he tweets. “The long queues of people who wanted to donate blood was just one example.” He adds that humanity is the bedrock of society.
12.10 pm: The wreckage of the Air India Express aircraft at Kozhikode.
12.09 am: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrives at Kozhikode airport, ANI reports.
12.06 pm: An Air India special assistance team has reached Kerala to coordinate relief and counselling for families members on board the aircraft, NDTV reports. The airline in a statement says that Air India Chairperson and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, and Air India Express Chief Executive Officer K Shyam Sundar have already reached Kozhikode.
12.03 pm: People gather to watch the wreckage of the Air India Express flight at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala.
11.59 am: One of the 18 passengers, who died in the plane crash, has tested positive for Covid-19, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel says, according to PTI.
11.56 am: Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan says 180 passengers and 6 crew members were on board the flight, ANI reports. Of these, 149 injured passengers admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, he says, adding that 22 are in a critical condition, while another 22 were discharged after first aid.
11.51 am: Union minister Muraleedharan inspects the site of the crash at the Kozhikode airport, reports ANI.
11.51 am: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will reach the site of the crash by Saturday noon, ANI reports. “I have seen debris, the aircraft is broken into two pieces,” he adds. “Inspection is being done. Some part of aircraft was torn apart during rescue operation. [The] DGCA has announced enquiry.”
11.47 am: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation ministry’s senior officials, Airports Authority of India and Air Navigation Service members will hold a meeting in Delhi over the crash landing of the Air India Express flight at Kozhikode on Friday, The Indian Express reports.
11.47 am: An official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation tells ANI that the Digital Flight Data Recorder, or the black box of the Air India Express flight has been recovered. The black box stores crucial information about a plane’s altitude, position and speed, as well as records of conversations between the pilots.