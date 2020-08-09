Seven people have died after a fire broke out at private hotel that was being used as a makeshift Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning, reported ANI. Twenty people have been rescued, according to NDTV.

Some people might still be trapped in the building. A police official told NDTV that between 15 and 20 people have been injured, among whom two or three are in critical condition.

Several fire tenders were sent to the scene and are still fighting to put out the blaze.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry and told authorities to ensure the patients receive proper medical treatment, The Indian Express reported.

Last week, eight patients at a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad died after a fire broke out there. Around 40 patients were rescued from Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.